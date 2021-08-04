Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
