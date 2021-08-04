Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

