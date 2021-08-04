Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock remained flat at $GBX 1,529 ($19.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,450. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,469.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.