Barclays Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $11.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.