Barrington Research Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $95.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

