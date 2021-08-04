Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basf in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

BASFY opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

