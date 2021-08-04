Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,868. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $82.00.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

