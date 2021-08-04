Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

