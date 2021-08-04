BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON BVC traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.46 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 211,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £407.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79.
About BATM Advanced Communications
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.