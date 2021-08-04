BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON BVC traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.46 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 211,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £407.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

