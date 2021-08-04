Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 310 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

