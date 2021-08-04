Beacon Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $2,135.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017112 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.