Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.82). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

BEAM stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 18,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

