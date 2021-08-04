Bean Cash Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $35.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,287,890,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.