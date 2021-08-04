Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $551.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.