Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 410.20 ($5.36). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 2,444,887 shares traded.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

