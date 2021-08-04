Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $116,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.