Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

