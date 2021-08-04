Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.