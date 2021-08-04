Beefy.Finance Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,025.02 or 0.02575469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034243 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00256583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

