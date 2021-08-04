Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 23% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $514,567.32 and $25,373.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

