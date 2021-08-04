Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $483,611.60 and approximately $20,855.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

