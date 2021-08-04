Beetle Coin One Day Volume Reaches $16,583.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $104,484.59 and approximately $16,583.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

