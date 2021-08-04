Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BELFA traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 3,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.