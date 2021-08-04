Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BELFB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

