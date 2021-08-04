Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE BDC traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

