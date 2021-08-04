Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.68 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

