Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.37-4.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,521. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

