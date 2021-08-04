Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.