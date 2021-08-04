Bella Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.76 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.