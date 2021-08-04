Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $44.88 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00022516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $44.88 million and $1.51 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,011,716 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

