Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $15.20 million and $329,151.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 21,316,653 coins and its circulating supply is 10,041,182 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

