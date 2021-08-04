Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 8,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $381.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

