Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €22.10 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €22.10 ($26.00) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.10).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.