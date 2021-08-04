Berenberg Bank Boosts Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

KWS traded down GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,808 ($36.69). The stock had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,326. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,990.69 ($26.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,597.24.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

