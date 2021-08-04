Berenberg Bank Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Barclays boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 968.71 ($12.66).

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 921.80 ($12.04). 595,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 840. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.