Berenberg Bank Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.41 ($34.60).

Uniper stock opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €33.33 ($39.21).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

