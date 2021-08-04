Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.04 ($45.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

