Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 132.5% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.