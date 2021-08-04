Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,780 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

