Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

