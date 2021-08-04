Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Achieves $3.89 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,543,647 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

