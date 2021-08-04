BeyondSpring Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,403 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 15,409% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BYSI traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 82,095,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,179. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

