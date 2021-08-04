BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

LON:BHP traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,385 ($31.16). The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.17. The company has a market capitalization of £120.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

