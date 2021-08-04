Bifrost (BFC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

