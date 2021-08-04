Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 4,146,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $1,307,567. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.