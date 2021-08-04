Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 91,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,389. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,567 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

