Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.07. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

