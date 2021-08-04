Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,471.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($19.22) and last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.01), with a volume of 160042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,447 ($18.91).

Several research firms have issued reports on BYG. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

