Bigbom (BBO) Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $100,537.49 and $27,040.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.