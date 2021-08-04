BinaryX Price Reaches $6.07 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00015414 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $10,182.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.63 or 0.01134617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,324 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

