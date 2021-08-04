Bintex Futures Trading Up 34.1% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $118,891.55 and approximately $62,745.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

